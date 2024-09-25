September 25, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Sterling to break ground on new river front park next week

By Brandon Clark
The Sterling City Council Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, approved paying two vendors nearly $457,000 for equipment to be installed in a multi-age, ADA-compliant playground at the burgeoning, yet-to-be-named riverfront park, part of the $300 million Riverfront Reimagined project. The playground will have two areas, one for ages 2 to 5 and the other for ages 6 to 12.

Sterling will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 for its yet-to-be-named river front park at 201 Wallace St. (Provided by city of Sterling)

STERLING — Sterling will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1., for its yet-to-be-named river front park at 201 Wallace St.

The new park at the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Mill site is Phase One of Sterling’s $300 million Riverfront Reimagined Project. The Sterling City Council on Sept. 16 awarded a $4.7 million bid for construction of a park shelter, restrooms, stage facility, playground, splash pad and plaza to Sjostrom and Sons, Inc. of Rockford.

The council recently established naming guidelines for the park and other city-owned property after generating interest from possible financial investors.

The city expects the majority of the park’s construction will be done by June 2025 with a tentative opening the following month.

In addition to the park, the Riverfront Reimagined plan could include an amphitheater, worker apartments, a hotel and events center, and a rooftop bar/restaurant for the four buildings at the Lawrence site. That could be followed by market-rate apartments, a fitness center and yet-to-be-determined uses of the National site.

Have a Question about this article?
SterlingGovernmentParksRecreationDevelopmentEconomic DevelopmentRock River

Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.