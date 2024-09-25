Lincolnway Dental ready to serve patients in Sterling

Lincolnway Dental is now ready for patients at 2501 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. (Photo provided by Eden Haverland)

STERLING — Lincolnway Dental has officially opened its doors at 2501 E. Lincolnway in Sterling. Lincolnway Dental offers a full range of dental services, including:

Preventive care, including routine exams, cleanings and personalized oral health education.

Restorative dentistry, such as fillings, crowns, bridges, root canals or dental implants.

Emergency dental care. Immediate care is available to relieve pain and resolve urgent issues.

An oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist, who is trained to handle complex dental and facial procedures such as wisdom tooth extraction, dental implants, sedation options for comfort and general OMS services, also is available.

Lincolnway Dental has a dental membership program designed to provide affordable and accessible care and is for individuals and families without dental insurance, offering savings on routine cleanings, exams and X-rays, along with discounts on a variety of treatments like fillings and crowns, according to a news release.

Call 815-854-5066 or visit lincolnwaydent.com for more information.

