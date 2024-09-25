Dixon’s KSB Hospital to be renamed OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center

DIXON – KSB Hospital will get a new name as it enters into its future with OSF HealthCare. The hospital – originally named Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in 1897, when Judge Solomon Bethea donated his estate to honor his late wife Katherine – soon will be known as OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center.

The new name pays tribute to the hospital’s long-standing commitment to the Sauk Valley region and aligns with the values of OSF HealthCare, according to a news release issued by OSF HealthCare on Wednesday afternoon.

David Schreiner, president and CEO of KSB Hospital, said the name change is both a nod to the hospital’s history and a promise of continued dedication to the community.

“This new name is a tribute to our legacy of service and represents a significant step forward as we join the OSF HealthCare family,” Schreiner said. “We are proud of our past and excited about the future as we continue our mission to provide exceptional care.”

The name change comes after the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the hospital’s change of ownership to OSF HealthCare. The new name, OSF Saint Katharine, not only honors the memory of Katherine Shaw Bethea but also incorporates the hospital’s mission to enhance health care access and quality for the community, according to the release.

August Querciagrossa, regional CEO of OSF HealthCare, expressed enthusiasm about the integration.

“Welcoming KSB Hospital into the OSF HealthCare family is a profound honor,” Querciagrossa said. “The new name symbolizes our commitment to carrying forward the values and high standards that KSB has long embodied, and it underscores our shared vision for the future of health care in the region.”

The new name officially will be unveiled this winter. The new name and logo are more than just a rebranding effort; they symbolize a recommitment to the compassionate, high-quality care that has defined KSB for more than 125 years, according to the release.