Pastor’s Corner: Watoto Children’s Choir coming to Dixon

We have some exciting news to share with you, and we hope you will share it with your family and friends.

The Watoto Children’s Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Dixon High School Auditorium.

All the way from Uganda, East Africa, the Watoto Children’s Choir is performing songs from their brand-new album, Better Days – There is Hope. Come join us as they sing, dance, and share their stories of restoration and hope.

The Watoto Children’s Choir is a group of African children’s choirs based in Kampala, Uganda. They have traveled extensively since 1994. In fact, almost every day of the year, one of the choirs performs somewhere throughout the world. That means thousands of people get to meet some of Watoto and Uganda’s future leaders. As people see their smiles and are embraced by their hugs, our children have the privilege of telling people, “No matter what you’re going through, Jesus is our hope, and there are better days ahead. Look at what God has done in my life.”

Each choir is composed of about 18 to 22 children from Uganda. Their tours raise money as well as awareness for the Watoto orphanages in Kampala. Watoto is a family made of people from all over the world who are working together to ensure that the forgotten have a place to belong.

In 1984, during a civil war, we planted a local church in Kampala, Uganda, to speak hope and life to the nation. Since then, we’ve rescued orphaned and abandoned children, placing them in loving families. We’ve come alongside vulnerable women, equipping them with skills and empowering them to be the mothers and leaders God has called them to be.

To help our hurting neighbors, we also expanded our reach into South Sudan – embracing our sisters and brothers with the love of Jesus and helping meet their most critical needs.

Other than coming to Africa yourself, what better way to learn about all the good work God is doing through Watoto than by meeting the children and hearing their stories? This one-of-a-kind experience will inspire and encourage you, your friends and your family.

Share with your friends and family! We hope to see you Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Dixon High School Auditorium.

- Tim Mitchell is the pastor of Dixon First United Methodist Church.