Strange odor sends Dixon students home early Thursday

DIXON – Students at Reagan Middle School and Madison Elementary were evacuated Thursday morning after middle school staff noticed a “glue-like” odor in the gymnasium, locker room and throughout the hallways, according to a news release from Dixon Public Schools.

District administration were notified of the smell about 7:30 a.m. When RMS students arrived at school, staff directed them outside. Students at Madison were also led outside as a precaution even though no smell was detected there. The Dixon Police Department, Dixon Fire Department and the city also were notified.

The fire department conducted air and gas monitoring inside the building. They found there was no toxicity in the air and all levels of air quality were acceptable.

The city identified the sewer work being done on Fargo Avenue as the source of the smell, according to the release. On Sept. 12, city officials announced that a crew from Visu-Sewer would be lining the sewer from Monday to Friday and asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

City officials told the district the workers are using a resin to line the existing wastewater main under that street. Fumes from the resin are non-toxic and do not pose a risk to students, staff or school visitors.

The fire department will continue monitoring the air quality Friday morning before students arrive at school. If there are any unacceptable levels found, the district will notify students’ parents and guardians as soon as possible, according to the release.

District staff plan to resume normal school hours on Friday, according to the release.