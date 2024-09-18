September 18, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

New Mercyhealth urgent care facility coming to Dixon

By Brandon Clark
Mercyhealth is constructing an urgent care clinic at 1504 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon.

Mercyhealth is constructing an urgent care clinic at 1504 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON – A new urgent care facility is being constructed at the site of the former BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill at 1504 S. Galena Ave.

Therese Michels, a media relations spokesperson for Mercyhealth, has confirmed that the company is hiring for the new facility that will be “coming soon.”

Mercyhealth is a nonprofit health care system based out of Rockford. According to its website, it uses an integrated health system centered on hospital and clinic-based services, health insurance, post-acute care and retail services, with hospitals in Crystal Lake, Rockford and Harvard, as well as Janesville, Wisconsin, and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

The company has a multiregional system with seven hospitals, more than 900 doctors, 7,500 employees, 85 care locations, a home health and hospice division, and its own insurance company.

To apply, visit careers.mercyhealthsystem.org/careers.

• The Telegraph/Sterling Gazette is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@saukvalley.com.

Have a Question about this article?
DixonHealthHealth CareBusinessEyes on EnterpriseBreaking

Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.