New Mercyhealth urgent care facility coming to Dixon

DIXON – A new urgent care facility is being constructed at the site of the former BadAzz Pizzeria-N-Grill at 1504 S. Galena Ave.

Therese Michels, a media relations spokesperson for Mercyhealth, has confirmed that the company is hiring for the new facility that will be “coming soon.”

Mercyhealth is a nonprofit health care system based out of Rockford. According to its website, it uses an integrated health system centered on hospital and clinic-based services, health insurance, post-acute care and retail services, with hospitals in Crystal Lake, Rockford and Harvard, as well as Janesville, Wisconsin, and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

The company has a multiregional system with seven hospitals, more than 900 doctors, 7,500 employees, 85 care locations, a home health and hospice division, and its own insurance company.

To apply, visit careers.mercyhealthsystem.org/careers.

