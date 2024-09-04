Dixon woman charged with multiple traffic violations, headbutting officer

MORRISON — A Dixon woman has been charged with drunken driving, reckless driving and eluding officers in March in Rock Falls.

Jaydyn L. Jackson, 19, also is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle, driving without a license and two counts of aggravated battery. The latter charges accuse her of headbutting an officer.

According to trial information filed Tuesday in Whiteside County Circuit Court, all offenses are alleged to have occurred March 28.

According to court documents, Jackson is charged with 11 counts: two counts of aggravated battery; possessing a stolen 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis; two counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer; one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; speeding 35-plus mph over the speed limit; having a driver’s license that was expired more than a year; and two counts of disregarding a stop sign, one at West Fifth Street and 12th Avenue in Rock Falls, and the other at the intersection of Prophetstown Road and 12th Avenue in Rock Falls.

Jackson is to appear in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 30.