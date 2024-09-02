Oregon man accused of driving through fields, striking utility pole

OREGON — An Oregon man has been accused of driving under the influence in connection with an Aug. 27 crash in which a vehicle drove through fields and collided with a utility pole.

A news release from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office says William Mongan, 31, of Oregon, has been charged with driving under the influence, combination drugs and alcohol; leaving the scene of an accident; improper lane usage; operating an uninsured vehicle; transportation of an open alcohol container; and no seat belt, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ogle County deputies responded at 5:39 a.m. to a one-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of East state Route 38. After conducting an investigation, it was determined that a beige 2005 Chevrolet 2500 was southbound on South Center Road when it exited the west side of the road and partially entered a standing cornfield.

The Chevrolet then reentered South Center Road, crossed East state Route 38, and entered the southwest ditch, according to deputies. The Chevrolet allegedly drove through a standing bean field south of Route 38 before turning east, crossing South Center Road, and then entering the east ditch.

The Chevrolet struck a utility pole with the passenger side of the truck, and entered a standing cornfield. The vehicle turned around in the standing cornfield before reentering South Center Road and proceeding west on East state Route 38. The Chevrolet then became disabled in the lane of traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mongan, who the sheriff’s office identified as the driver of the vehicle, was taken by Rochelle EMS to Rochelle Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Mongan was released on a notice to appear, according to the release.