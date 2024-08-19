Sterling alderman dies following battle with cancer

Sterling Alderman Joe Martin (second from left) is sworn in Monday, May 1, 2023, alongside (from left) Aldermen Retha Elston, Josh Johnson and Joe Strabala-Bright at Sterling’s City Council meeting. Martin died Sunday, Aug. 18. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

STERLING — A long-time Sterling city alderman has died.

Alderman Joe Martin died Sunday, Aug. 18, following a recurrence of cancer, according to a news release from Sterling City Manager Scott Schumard.

Martin had served on the Sterling City Council as the city’s 4th Ward alderman since 1995, while also serving as vice mayor since 2007.

“He was a pound-the-pavement elected official that knew his ward well,” Shumard said. “He believed in doing things the right way and giving responsive service to his constituents. He took his role as an alderman very seriously.”

Schumard said Martin regularly attended performances by Sterling’s Municipal Band, helped at community events such as the annual Seasonal Sights and Sounds and regularly helped raise funds for the Optimists Club, for whom he served as president on two occasions.

“Joe was a friend to many over the years and built long-standing relationships with a number of us here at the city,” Schumard said. “He and his jokes will be missed greatly at City Hall.”

Martin worked in sales after graduating from Bradley University in 1978 and married Mary Arney four years later.

“From then on, we were treated to Christmas cards from the dynamic duo,” Schumard said. “Oh, and Joe? He was without a doubt the biggest Cardinals fan you’d find outside of St. Louis.”

A visitation is being tentatively planned for 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave., Sterling. Martin’s funeral will be held the following day at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sterling, with burial to follow at Oak Knoll Cemetery, three miles north of Sterling on state Route 40. City Hall will be closed the morning of the funeral.