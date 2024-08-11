Letter: Thanks to all who supported SVACC’s annual Steak Fry

On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, over 480 people attended the 39th annual Steak Fry in the country at Ted Jacobs’ farm in Rock Falls.

This event is an opportunity for Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce members, agri-businesses supporters, and farmers to come together to raise money for scholarships, ag education initiatives, discuss agricultural issues, and enjoy an evening of networking with friends, coworkers and colleagues.

The now-infamous dessert auction, led by Ken Duncan of Duncan Land and Auction, was a highlight of the evening. Recipients of the Agribusiness Scholarship who were present introduced themselves and assisted with the dessert auction.

The SVACC Agribusiness committee would like to thank the sponsors and donors who helped to make this event a success: 1st National Bank Amboy, ACM A.C. McCartney, AgPerspective, Alternative Ag Services, Altofer, Alton Irrigation, Birkeys Farm Store, Carroll ServiceCompany, Central Illinois Bank, CGH Medical Center, Community State Bank, Compeer Financial, Dennis Electric, Ebersole Ag & Seed, Edward Jones Mike Loos/Todd Haas, Farmers National Bank, Gold Star FS, Gripp Custom Farming Corp, Hartstrand Drainage, Hueber LLC (Dekalb), Johnson Tractor, Melton Seed and Service, Moore Tires, Morningside 5SSL, PC Tech 2U, Peabudy’s, RipCo, Rock River Lumber, Sauk Valley Bank, Sterling Federal Bank, SVCC, TBK Bank, Tettens Grain, Thompson Truck, Trinity Financial, United Country Sauk Valley Realty, Vern’s Farm Supply, Wipfli, Wyffels Hybrids, and Zoeller Ag.

In addition, the Agribusiness Committee would like to thank Creative Cuisine, Brinks, Selmi’s Greenhouse, The Cornerstone Agency, Sauk Valley Bank, Ryan Rock DJ, and Selmi’s Weddings & Events for amazing food, drink, and décor.

Because of the generosity of the sponsors and attendees, the SVACC annual Steak Fry in the Country is able to fund scholarships for students in the Sauk Valley area who are pursuing a career in an ag-related field, as well as support local ag education initiatives.

For questions regarding the Steak Fry or Agribusiness Committee, please contact me at director@saukvalleyareachamber.com or 815-625-2400.

Dallas Knack

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce executive director