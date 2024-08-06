Motorcyclist dies in Whiteside County crash

MORRISON – A Hillsdale man was killed Monday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed in rural Fenton.

Deacon Brown, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Sand Road near the intersection of Benson Road, according to a news release issued by Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 5:20 p.m. Monday reporting the crash.

Responding deputies, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit, determined the motorcycle was traveling north on Sand Road when it left the road and continued north in the east ditch of Sand Road before coming to rest on its side.

Brown succumbed to injures suffered in the crash, according to the release. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Whiteside County Coroner’s Office were assisted at the scene by the Erie Police Department, Albany Fire and EMS crews and Hunter’s Towing.