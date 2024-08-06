Chicago man charged in Amboy burglary case

DIXON — A Chicago man has been charged in connection with burglary at a car wash in Amboy.

Jakob G. Dowling, 23, of Chicago, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony; and possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and obstructing justice, all Class 4 felonies, according to a news release issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Lee County deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, to the American Auto Wash, 331 E. Wasson Road in Amboy, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with a male who was initially unable to be identified. Through their investigation, Lee County deputies learned the door leading into the building was damaged and later identified the man as Dowling.

Dowling also was wanted on arrest warrants issued in Cook County for burglary; Lake County for failure to appear - retail theft; Kenosha County, Wisconsin, for felony retail theft; and Des Moines County, Iowa, for possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Dowling is in custody at the Lee County Jail, according to the release. A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21.