School supply drive brings a bus load of goodwill to Sauk Valley students

STERLING – Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is asking for donations to fill an entire bus with school supplies for students in the Sauk Valley.

The Stuff the Bus event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Sterling Goodwill, 2216 E. Fourth St. Shaw Local Radio will be there to help, while volunteers will be taking in new school supply items to literally fill a school bus provided by Central Illinois School Bus of Dixon.

Goodwill senior public relations/marketing manager Shannon Harper said Goodwill started the event several years ago to help students in the Ottawa, Beloit and Rockford areas. Now, Harper said, it is the Sauk Valley’s turn.

“Our mission is to help individuals in the community with barriers, and we feel like students without supplies is a huge barrier,” Harper said. “Sterling’s event will help supply kids at elementary schools across Ogle, Lee and Whiteside counties.”

Here is a list of the items needed:

No. 2 pencils.

Book bags.

Colored pencils.

Crayons

Disinfecting wipes

Dry erase markers

glue sticks

Pencil boxes

Scissors

Spiral notebooks

Tissues

Wired headphones

“Backpacks are a big one,” Harper said. “Many students’ families just can’t afford to buy them a new one.”

Residents can drop off donations in person or drive up and let one of the volunteers take them without exiting their vehicle.

Sponsors for the event include Boss Roofing of Rock Falls, Sterling Federal Bank and Property Pride Restoration.

“It’s a great event, and we want to see these students start the year on the right foot and do amazing during the school year,” Harper said. “This is a great way for the community to help get them going.”