Magic, mimes and street performers to descend upon Dixon for ‘Venetian Night’

Stilt performer Ellen DeSitter sees eye to eye with Lillienne Geerts, 4, with the help of dad, Cameron, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2022, during Dixon’s Venetian Night. This year's “Venetian Night At The Riverfront” will be Saturday, Aug. 10, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Discover Dixon invites the community to experience a touch of Europe during “Venetian Night at the Riverfront” on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The European-themed event is sponsored by Sauk Valley Bank and begins at 5 p.m. It will feature street performers, a roaming magician, face-painting, a rock hunt, games and more. Jeff Semmerling of Art Side Out Studio & Mask Shop also will be on-site to show the Magic of Masks.

“Jeff makes these really elaborate and decorative masks that will be for sale,” said Jennifer Lang, Discover Dixon events and sponsorship director. “He lives in the Boston area but still comes back because of his love for Dixon.”

Lang said there also will be European and Italian music playing throughout the night, live stage performances by magician Rob Thompson and interactive mimes, and live statues and other performers from Matthew McMunn Entertainment.

Sauk Valley Bank is supplying materials for kids to create their own Venetian masks. Children of all ages also can participate in a spaghetti-eating contest and a pool noodle boat race.

“We used to have the lighted boat parade on the Rock River,” Lang said. “But after many years of struggling with the uncertain conditions of the river, we had to stop.”

Mama Cimino’s of Dixon will be on-site serving food, while Tipsy and Kona Ice of Sauk Valley will supply the beverages.

The evening concludes with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. that is best viewed from the riverfront.

“It’s a great event that’s been going on for over 10 years,” Lang said. “We look forward to seeing everyone.”