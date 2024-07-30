Rock Falls barber to host event with ‘Phresh’ haircuts and free school supplies

Ben Phillips gives Colton Lee, 7, a fresh new cut Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Ben’s Phresh Kutz in Rock Falls. Phillips is gearing up for their Back 2 School Bash, an event held at the Rock Falls Community Building that offers $7 haircuts and back-to-school supply giveaways. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Ben’s Phresh Kutz is gearing up for its eighth Back 2 School Bash.

The event takes place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th St. Parents can bring in their school-age children in grades kindergarten through 12 for free backpacks filled with school supplies, lunch bags and $7 haircuts.

“This event is very special to me and my wife,” owner Ben Phillips said. “I always tell people, ‘no early entry,’ because it’s going to be a long line and I don’t want the place to fill up too fast.”

There will also be music, a bounce house, food, games, balloons, free face painting by Zay Ramos and magic performances by Jeremy “The Amazer” Haak.

“We will have four licensed barbers and four licensed stylists on site,” Phillips said. “It’s haircuts only, no designs. That way we can keep things moving and get to more people.”

Ben Phillips shows Colton Lee, 7, his new cut Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Phillips will have four barbers and four stylists on staff for the Aug. 11 Back 2 School Bash. Doors open at 1 p.m. (Alex T. Paschal)

Growing up in Tennessee, Phillips said he wasn’t poor, but he didn’t have fancy school supplies or clothes either. He told himself that when his business became a success, he would find a way to pay it forward.

“This community has shown me love and for over 21 years my barber shop has been a staple,” Phillips said. “We had our first back-to-school event in 2014. We did something small and the line was around the corner.”

After that, Phillips said he knew they needed a bigger space. They rented the Rock Falls Community Building the following year, giving over 80 haircuts. Phillips paused the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn’t want to get kids sick, so we took a break for three years,” Phillips said. “We’re back now with the help of the community and it’s going to be bigger and more exciting.”

Several organizations and donors came together to help with the event, including AWDF Silva Boxing, Providing Hope Ministries and Feed it Forward.

“Providing Hope will be providing the lunches and lunch bags through their lunch bag program, while Feed it Forward is helping with the book bags,” Phillips said. “School supplies add up and if we can take care of even one kid’s supply list for a family, I know it helps.”

Ben Phillips is collecting both supply and monetary donations for the back-to-school event. (Alex T. Paschal)

Free items are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, and kids do not need to buy a haircut to receive them.

Phillips first started cutting hair at the age of 13 after following in the footsteps of his uncle and cousin who were barbers in Tennessee. Now 50 years old, Phillips said it is his passion that keeps him coming back to the barbershop.

Ben Phillips gives Colton Lee, 7, a fresh new cut Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at Ben's Phresh Kutz in Rock Falls. Phillips is gearing up for their Back 2 School Bash, an event held at the Rock Falls Community Building that offers $7 haircuts and back to school supply giveaways. (Alex T. Paschal)

“I love giving haircuts because it always puts a smile on a person’s face,” Phillips said. “A new haircut makes people feel good, especially when going back to school and you’ve got a fresh fade going on.”

Phillips is also the Master Barber for the Wahl Clipper Corporation at 2900 N. Locust St. in Sterling. For the past 25 years, he’s worked alongside engineers in product development at Wahl’s Innovation Center, testing new equipment and providing feedback. He even holds several United States patents for some of their products.

“I work at Wahl Monday through Friday for eight hours before coming to the shop to finish my day,” Phillips said. “I’m working 12-hour days, but it’s doing what I love.”