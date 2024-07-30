Dixon invests $1.8 million in 2024 street resurfacing program

South Lincoln Avenue - from River Street to the railroad tracks near Woodlawn Avenue - is one of the 16 streets that will be resurfaced in Dixon's 2024 street resurfacing project. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — The city of Dixon is investing $1.8 million into resurfacing about 3 miles of roadway on 16 streets throughout town. City officials expect the work to be “substantially completed” by the end of October, according to a news release from the city.

Funded through Motor Fuel Tax revenue, Rebuild Illinois funds and city infrastructure funds, improvements will also be made to sidewalks and curbs and will include the installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps, according to the release.

“Investing in our infrastructure is investing in our future. This project not only improves our streets, but also supports local businesses and enhances the overall experience of living in Dixon,” Mayor Glen Hughes said in the release.

The general maintenance work - which includes concrete patches, sidewalk and curb repairs and more - is set to be completed before the actual resurfacing begins. That work started earlier this month, Assistant Public Works Director Matt Huyett said in an interview with Shaw Local.

At the Dixon City Council meeting on June 3, the council accepted a bid of $999,908 from Martin & Company of Oregon to complete the general maintenance portion of the project using MFT and infrastructure funds.

Then, at the council’s July 1 meeting, they accepted a bid of $640,370 from Helm Group Civil Constructors of Freeport to complete the resurfacing of North Brinton Avenue - from North Court Street to Autumnwood Lane - and South Lincoln Avenue - from River Street to the railroad tracks near Woodlawn Avenue.

The general maintenance work on North Brinton Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue is nearly finished, Huyett said.

Resurfacing on those streets along with the 14 other streets included in the project are expected to begin mid-August, he said.

Although some of the work will be completed by third-party contractors such as Helm Civil, the city is expecting to save over $50,000, “by utilizing our talented in-house staff...while maintaining high-quality standards,” Public Works Director Matt Heckman said in the release.

Streets were selected based off citizen and staff feedback as well as Dixon’s “data-driven Street Analysis Program,” according to the release.

For the past couple of years, the city has invested in a street resurfacing program. In 2023, Dixon invested $3.3 million in street repairs, according to a 2023 news release from the city.

The other streets being resurfaced are: