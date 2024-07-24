Two Sterling teens shot, remain hospitalized in Peoria

Sterling police officers rope off an area of East Fifth Street in Sterling on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, after two teens were shot. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Two teens remain hospitalized – one in critical condition – after suffering gunshots wounds while riding in a vehicle Tuesday night in Sterling.

Sterling police were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the area of 13th Avenue and East Fifth Street in Sterling. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and two boys suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The boys initially were taken to CGH Medical Center before being taken to OSF Peoria via ambulance. One was identified as a 17-year-old of Sterling. He remains in critical condition. A second has been identified as a 14-year-old, also of Sterling. His condition is reported as stable.

An initial investigation revealed that the two boys were passengers in a vehicle that was shot at by occupants of a second vehicle. One of the vehicles then crashed into a high-line pole. The occupants of the vehicles are known acquaintances, according to a Sterling Police Department news release issued Wednesday night.

No arrests in the case had been announced as of Wednesday. Sterling detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. They also are asking area residents to check their personal security recording devices for possible evidence of the event.

Anyone with information or with possible video footage of the area is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it is learned, Sterling police said.