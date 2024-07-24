Rep. Fritts honors Kelly’s in Sterling for July local business highlight

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, presents his July local business highlight certificate to Kelly's in Sterling. (Photo provided by Gabriella Hoxie)

DIXON — For his July 2024 local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Kelly’s in Sterling. Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Kelly’s because of their commitment to supporting our community and offering a fun, family friendly spot to eat,” Fritts said. “Kelly’s is well-known for their welcoming atmosphere and great service, but I also appreciate their consistent support of local schools, fundraisers, auctions and more.”

Kelly’s is located at 218 Locust St. in Sterling. Kelly’s opened in 1952 as Ed and John’s Flamingo under former owners, Ed Kelly and John Flock. In 1981, Ed passed the business to Sally Kelly and Nancy Kelly McDonnell, Ed’s daughter.

“Kelly’s is a staple neighborhood spot in Sterling,” Fritts said. “I appreciate all that the owners and staff have done to give back to others and to create a friendly community restaurant.”

For more information, visit Kellysinc.com.

To nominate a local business in Illinois House District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.