Rock Falls mayor presents Community Award

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls City Council met in session Tuesday night, getting underway with a special presentation by Mayor Rod Kleckler. He presented the Mayor’s Community Award to John Watts for his dedicated service to the recent Touch a Truck event held in June for the first time since 2018. Kids and adults got the chance to look, learn and touch over 100 interesting machines.

City Administrator Robbin Blackert said dates have been set for the start of the Micro Building demolition, which will begin on Aug. 6 or 13.

She said the normal time frame for completion of this kind of work is 120 days. As a result of having half that time, McDonagh Demolition out of Chicago has a plan to use two machines on either side of the building.

In other news, Police Chief David Pilgrim requested that East Second Street between Avenue A and Woods Avenue be closed from 4-9 p.m. Aug. 6 for National Night Out. The community relations event by the riverfront will feature emergency vehicles on display. The request was unanimously approved.

Blackert also said the fiscal 24 end report is available and will be sent to all aldermen. One ordinance up for first reading is to amend Chapter 16 of the Municipal Code requiring dedicated telephone service at all establishments that have a liquor license.