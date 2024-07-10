Sauk Valley Sports briefs: Local golf, tennis

Local golf

Timber Creek women compete this weekend: On Friday and Saturday at Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris, the Timber Creek women will try to defend their Lincoln Highway title in the 101st edition of the event.

Dixon grad Katie Drew was the individual medalist a year ago and will compete once again. It is a shotgun start beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.

Emerald Hill ladies league: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association competed Tuesday after two weeks of rainouts. The play of the day was Black Marks as Pat Twining took first in 18 holes and Meta Rastede won over nine holes. Becky Dieterle was runner-up in 18 holes, and Jane Minard and Julie Pratt tied for second in nine holes.

Barb Harney and Karla Anderson won chip-ins with Cheryl Allen, Jean Hermes and Twining winning birdies. Low putts went to Vicki Carlson in 18 holes and Jane Minard in nine. Low gross went to Cheryl Allen in 18 and Minard in nine.

Closest to the pin went to Hermes, and Vicki Carlson had the longest putt.

Local tennis

KSB tennis tournament: In Sunday’s adult mixed doubles division, Grace Ferguson and Kaiser Khawaja took first with a total of 27 games won among nine duos. Lorraine Lee and Monther Elbzour (20 games won) were runner-up and Kim and Ralph Gosch (19 games) took third.

In Saturday’s women’s doubles play, Kristy Eckhardt and Jamie Brigl won comfortably with 29 games won among five entries. Jeanne Schulze and Lynn O’Laughlin (15 games won) were second, and Jade Love and Jill Kohlert (14 games) were third.

In Saturday’s men’s doubles play, Joel and John Rhodes were first with 26 games won. Mike McNamara and Mark Eriks were runner-up (22 games won) and Monther Elbzour and Elias Jensen (17 games) were third.