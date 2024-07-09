One seriously injured in Whiteside County crash

MORRISON – A Morrison man was seriously injured Monday when his motorcycle and a vehicle collided in rural Sterling.

Tanner Rennie, 27, of Morrison, was driving his motorcycle south on Freeport Road when it was hit by a vehicle driven by Laura Jenkins-Reffett, 59, of Altona, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunications received a 911 call about 2:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on Freeport Road, at the intersection of Penrose Road.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit determined Jenkins-Reffett was traveling north on Freeport Road, attempted to turn west on Penrose Road and collided with Rennie’s motorcycle. Rennie was taken from the scene via OSF LifeFlight with serious injuries, according to the release. Jenkins-Reffett was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS, OSF LifeFlight and Slim N’ Hanks assisted at the scene.