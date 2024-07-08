Lyndon man accused of drawing firearm during deputy-led identification check

MORRISON — A Lyndon man was arrested Saturday night on multiple weapons charges after he drew a firearm while a deputy was doing an identification check, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a Whiteside County deputy was conducting a field identification check on Ryan E. Poulter, 38, of Lyndon, at 10:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Second Avenue East. While the deputy was speaking with him, Poulter drew a firearm from his waistband, according to the release.

The deputy was able to restrain Poulter and take him into custody without injury to the deputy or Poulter. Deputies said it was later learned the handgun Poulter carried had been reported stolen from Saginaw, Michigan.

Poulter faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm, a felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony; two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony; and violation of an order of protection, a misdemeanor, according to the release.

Poulter was taken to the Whiteside County Jail, where he is being held pending a pre-trial detention hearing. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Prophetstown Police Department and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.