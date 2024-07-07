Lost Mound managed deer hunt applications available

SAVANNA — Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has announced the availability of 2024 applications for the special deer hunts held at Lost Mound.

Two managed deer hunts, one for youths 10-17 and one for adults 18 and older with a disability, are conducted within designated closed areas of Lost Mound. All hunters must be accompanied by an adult attendant who is capable of tracking and retrieving a deer.

The application period extends through July 31 and is open to residents and non-residents. All applications will be entered into a random drawing for 35 hunt sites on Aug. 8. All hunters, attendants and any accompanying individuals must attend the mandatory hunt site check-in and scout day that corresponds with their hunt.

Youth hunt check in will be from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 or from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 22. Adults with disability hunt check in will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. The location will be the Lost Mound Unit equipment storage building, 3159 Crim Drive, Savanna.

The youth hunt will be Nov. 23-24, 2024, which coincides with the Illinois firearms deer first season. An unfilled Illinois youth deer permit or Jo Daviess County deer permit must be obtained and brought to the orientation. All youths must show certification of completion of a state-approved hunter safety course.

The hunt for adults with disability will be Nov. 16-17, 2024, which is the Saturday-Sunday prior to the Illinois firearms deer first season. A minimum P2a Illinois disability classification (or similar disability certification from non-resident states) is required. Wheelchair-using and amputee hunters will receive priority selection for hunt sites. A Jo Daviess County deer permit is not needed in order to apply for this hunt, as this permit is provided by the Refuge.

For additional information and copies of the regulations, hunters can call the Refuge office at 815-273-2732 or stop in the office at 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States. The refuge extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minnesota, to Rock Island, protecting and preserving habitat for migratory birds, fish and a variety of other wildlife.

The Upper Miss Refuge has the added complexity of a major navigation system, including 11 locks and dams, within its boundary. It is also a world-class fish and wildlife area that harbors 306 species of birds, 119 species of fish, more than 300 active bald eagle nests, thousands of heron and egret nests, concentrations of canvasback ducks, tundra swans, and white pelicans and several threatened or endangered species.