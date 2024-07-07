IDNR announces 2024 schedule of waterfowl blind site drawings

SPRINGFIELD — Waterfowl hunters should mark their calendars for upcoming waterfowl blind drawings at several public hunting areas in Illinois, including Sterling.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host traditional blind drawings at various sites for this year. Participants are advised to follow any site-specific drawing procedures, according to a news release.

Waterfowl hunters must register in person for blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing held at each location immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites. Mail-in or pre-registrations are not accepted. Blind allocations for these sites are good for one year.

To participate in a drawing, all applicants must present a 2023 or 2024 regular Illinois hunting license; a 2023 or 2024 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law; and valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing. No apprentice licenses and no youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification.

Applicants needing to purchase licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing. Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available. Licenses and stamps are available at any IDNR license and permit vendor or through the IDNR website.

Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. Also, to be an eligible applicant for the drawing, participants must not have their hunting privileges suspended or revoked by IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual 2023 or 2024 non-resident hunting license for Illinois and a 2023 or 2024 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Five-day licenses will not be accepted.

Individuals with a disability precluding them from hunting from a waterfowl blind may be accommodated through the issuance of a Standing Vehicle Permit from IDNR. Go online for a Standing Vehicle Permit application.

Schedule for 2024 blind drawings

Saturday, July 27 (Blinds allocated for one year)

Chain O’ Lakes State Park and Redwing Slough/Deer Lake State Natural Area, Lake County: Registration for both sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Point day use area, just east of the Fox River on the south side of Illinois 173. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Will County: Registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site office, 2 miles northwest of Wilmington off exit 241 on Interstate 55.

Kankakee River State Park and Momence Wetlands, Kankakee and Will counties: Registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for both sites at the Kankakee River State Park office, 5 miles northwest of Bourbonnais on Illinois 102. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.

Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area, Grundy County: Registration from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the site office, 7705 E. Huston Road, Braceville (just off Illinois 53, two miles southeast of Braceville). Blinds 20-31 may not be available due to a potential construction project. Final word will be announced at the drawing.

Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, DeKalb County: Registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park office. Go 2½ miles south of Shabbona on Shabbona Road, turn east on Shabbona Grove Road and go one-half mile. Office is on the left side of the road.

Sinnissippi Lake, Whiteside County: Registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harry Oppold Marina, on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling.

William Powers State Recreation Area, Cook County: Registration from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Shelter 2, 126th Street and Avenue 0, Chicago.

Sunday, July 28 (Blinds allocated for one year)