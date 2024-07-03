Tuesday’s Sauk Valley sports briefs

Matt Morris is pictured after acing hole No. 4 at Emerald Hill Golf Course on June 22. Witnesses were Danny Ivey, Jim Capp and Keith Frederick.

Local tennis

KSB Tennis Classic: Joel and Julia Rhodes placed first in the 18-and-under mixed doubles event Monday by winning 11 games. Patrick Traver and Amy Kamenick were a close second with 10 games won, and Micah Peterson and Jenna Mustapha won three. In 16-and-under mixed doubles, Rachel Lance and Joel Rhodes won 11 games to place first. Jenna Mustapha and Micah Peterson (nine games) were second and Jessica Ardis and Brooks Knudson (four games) were third.

Senior bowling

Erickson posts June highs: Ron Erickson posted both the high game (267) and high three-game series (663) in June among the Sauk Valley senior bowlers, which play at Plum Hollow in Dixon every Tuesday and Thursday morning. The next highest game of the month came from Dan Dunphy, a 222; he also rolled a 591 series. Jay Wolfe bowled a 211 game (and a 548 series) for the third-best game of the month. Chico Contreras rolled a 549 series.

Local golf

Morris ace: Matt Morris aced the No. 4 hole June 22 at Emerald Hill Golf Course in Sterling. Witnessing the shot were Danny Ivey, Jim Capp, and Keith Frederick.