Dixon City Council accepts $1.7M bid for Oakwood Cemetery building project

DIXON — The Dixon City Council on Monday unanimously accepted a $1.7 million bid for a building project at Oakwood Cemetery.

The project includes the construction of a new maintenance building, demolition of the old maintenance building, and the removal of old retaining walls and concrete structures that are scattered throughout the site. That land will then be redeveloped and sold as cemetery plots.

“This is a way to get the new building built and the building site ready to be repurposed when we’re finished,” Matt Heckman, public works director, told the council.

The project went out for bid in June and four bids were received. The city accepted the lowest bid of $1,690,337 from Sjostrom and Sons of Rockford. Using capital funds, the city had budgeted $1.7 million for the project.

Sjostrom and Sons has predicted a 154-day construction cycle for the project, but the schedule has not yet been confirmed. As soon as contracts are in place, “we hope to be able to move fast,” Heckman said.

When the roll call vote on the motion to accept the bid was carried out, all four council members voted yes, ending with Mayor Glen Hughes, who said, “Definitely yes.”

The project has “been on the stove cooking for over a decade,” Heckman said in an interview with Shaw Local. It’s not complicated, but there were a lot of varying opinions about the size and scope of the project, he added.

In other business Monday, the council: