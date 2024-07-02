National Weather Service: Thunderstorms could roll east across northern Illinois on Tuesday night

DIXON — The National Weather Service is expecting stormy weather in northern Illinois through Tuesday night.

The NWS has issued a hazardous weather advisory for portions of north central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Counties under advisory include Benton, Boone, Central Cook, Northern Cook, Southern Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Jasper, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Newton, Eastern Will, Northern Will, Southern Will, Porter and Winnebago.

Forecasters are calling for a limited risk of flooding and thunderstorms throughout Tuesday, with a low-level risk of damaging winds. The line of thunderstorms is expected to roll in after sunset, moving eastward across northern Illinois. Although the storms are expected to weaken as they travel, there is a slight chance they could still be somewhat severe while being capable of producing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph west of Interstate 39.

Things start to calm down as the week progresses, with only a limited risk of thunderstorms starting Wednesday, July 3, through Monday, July 8. These conditions pertain mostly to areas south of the Kankakee River.

As of Tuesday, data from the United States Geological Survey measured the Rock River at Dixon at 11.79 feet – several feet below the river’s flood stage of 16 feet, and a foot lower than last week.