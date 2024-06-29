Sinnissippi Centers nationally recognized as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic

DIXON — Sinnissippi Centers is now recognized as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic following the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ announcement that Illinois and nine other states were selected to participate in the federal CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration program, according to a news release from Sinnissippi.

“Sinnissippi Centers was provisionally certified as a CCBHC earlier this year, dependent upon Illinois receiving the demonstration grant,” says Stacie Kemp, Sinnissippi Centers President and CEO. “Now, we move forward as a partner with the state in paving the way for the CCBHC model in the state of Illinois.

“This opportunity sets the stage for Sinnissippi as a leader in the state of Illinois and also provides opportunities for us an organization, as we ensure that clients have access to the full array of services that are needed,” said Kemp.

CCBHCs are designed to expand access to behavioral health care. They are required to serve anyone who requests care for mental health or substance use, regardless of their ability to pay, place of residence, or age. This includes developmentally appropriate care for children and youths, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website.

The CCBHC Demonstration program provides patients at participating clinics a full reimbursement for treatment and services through Medicaid. It also provides participating states with sustainable federal funding that helps them expand access to mental health and substance use services, according to a news release from Governor JB Pritzker.

Sinnissippi has been working to become a CCBHC for three years. The process began in 2021 when the organization received a planning grant from the SAMHSA that allowed it to expand its services to meet all the requirements of a CCBHC.

All CCBHC organizations must provide crisis services, outpatient mental health and substance use services, primary care screening and monitoring, case management, psychiatric rehabilitation services, focused services for veterans, and services provided by individuals with lived experience.

The last step was for the state to receive its grant from SAMHSA and to be included in the federal program.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services anticipates this program will bring in an additional $150 million into the states behavioral health system, the release said.

Illinois is one of 17 states in the CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration program. The program is run by the HHS, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in partnership with the SAMHSA.