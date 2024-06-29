Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties from June 15-21

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Julie M. Hoover to Vincent M. Riina and Anehi Rivera Riina, one parcel in May Township, $18,500.

Steven Brechon to Krystal D. Considine, 296 Illinois Route 2, Dixon, $100,000.

Vernon L. Devries, David Devries, Pauline M. Devries and Lucinda Reuter to David Bowers Investment LLC and Derri Bowers Investment LLC, 404 Hubbell Dr., Dixon, $190,000.

Paul A. Coffey to Nathan D. Gutierrez and Rose Marie Ann Gleiter, 600 E. Seventh St., Dixon, $0.

Jerrold R. Gurley and Eva Marie Gurley to Doug and Vicki Jones, 1319 Illinois Route 38, Franklin Grove, $135,000.

Denise Gonzalez to Adolfo Martinez and Olivia Sanchez, 1274 Whitney Road, Amboy, $275,000.

RIP LLC to Joyce B. Olsen, 1504 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $600,000.

Charles E. Fisher Jr. and Carol A. Fisher to Patricia A. Howard, 1209 Washington Ave., Unit B-2, Dixon, $60,000.

Douglas North to Matthew Thorson and Ashley Thorson, 1882 Maples Road, Dixon, $180,000.

Paul N. Shiaras and Jeannie M. Shiaras to Jeffrey M. Seier and Emily C. Seier, 1405 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $320,000.

WM Capital Parnters 68 LLC to Eric Long, 709 Logan Ave., Dixon, $13,500.

Donna Gill to Theodore A. Wierzbicki, 3566 S. Paw Paw Road, Paw Paw, $390,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Elizabeth D. Kelly, 735 Yingling Dr., Dixon, $265,660.

Plowman Investments LLC to Kelly Matthew Flanagan, trustee, Kelly Matthew Flanagan Trust, Kelly Schimmel Flanagan, trustee, and Kelly Schimmel Flanagan Trust, 175 Grand Oaks Lane, Dixon, 183 Grand Oaks Lane, Dixon, 191 Grand Oaks Lane, Dixon, 199 Grand Oaks Lane, Dixon, 207 Grand Oaks Lane, Dixon, and 215 Grand Oaks Lane, Dixon, $45,000.

Sally Beveridge, Alice Miller, Janet Schuster, Joseph Bohms and Sylvia A. Burmeister to Daniel V. Willoughby, 1943 Phillip Dr., Dixon, $277,400.

Joyce Odenthal and Jeffrey Odenthal to Ashley M. Ambeau and Brandon M. Williamson, 1303 Douglas Terrace, Dixon, $214,000.

Plowman Investments LLC to DVL Real Estate LLC, three parcels in Dixon Township, $25,000.

Susan M. Jasper to Douglas Edwin Lee, 728 Keller Dr., Dixon, $320,000.

Quit claim deeds

Zoila M. Gonzalez to Denise Medellin and Romon Medellin, one parcel in May Township, $0.

John P. Coffey to Paul A. Coffey, 600 E. Seventh St., Dixon, $0.

Steven P. Widolff, trustee, Steven P. Widolff Living Trust, Paula S. Widolff, trustee, Paula S. Widolff Living Trust, Michael J. Widolff, Janet M. Widolff, independent administrator, and Diane Devine to Randy Widolff, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.

Kyle Mahaffey to Janna Mahaffey, 1011 Cartwright Ave., Ashton, $0.

Douglas Lehman and Thomas Lehman to Douglas Lehman, 1514 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Francis E. Henkel and Janice C. Henkel to Francis E. Henkel, trustee, Francis E. Henkel Revocable Trust, Janice E. Henkel, trustee, and Janice E. Henkel Revocable Trust, 2379 Cedar Grove Road, Mendota, and seven parcels in Lee Center Township, $0.

Frances Nares to Michael O. Nares Jr., one parcel in May Township, $0.

Janelle M. Stenzel and Benjamin G. Stenzel to Janelle M. Stenzel, 204 S. John St., Sublette, $0.

Trustee deeds

Gregory W. Mills, trustee, and Gregory W. Mills Trust to Craig Shoemaker, 1065 Idle Oak Run, Dixon, $0.

Nancy S. Cherry, trustee, and Nancy S. Cherry Living Trust to Terry Hanley and Jeanne Walker, 203 Eakle Road, Harmon, $130,000.

Wesley L. Englehart, successor trustee, Leroy W. Englehart Revocable Trust and Virginia Mae Englehart Revocable Trust to James J. Victor and Phyllis C. Egizio, 436 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $210,000.

Executors

Ronald E. Schrader and Jacob E. Blei to Diane Granberry and Eddie L. Granberry Jr., 617 Logan Ave., Dixon, $77,500.

Deeds in trust

Bobbie R. Chambers and Robert R. Chambers to Bobbie R. Chambers, trustee, and Bobbie R. Chambers Land Trust, 1896 Wildcat Road, Dixon, $0.

Ann R. Drada and Donald Drada to Donald Drada, trustee, Ann R. Drada, trustee, and Drada Family Trust, 322 N. Jones St., Amboy, $0.

Larry R. Meyer, trustee, Sandra S. Meyer, trustee, Larry R. Meyer Living Trust and Sandra S. Meyer Living Trust to Larry R. Meyer, trustee, Sandra S. Meyer, trustee, Larry R. Meyer Trust and Sandra S. Meyer Trust, 472 Harmon Road, Harmon, 467 Atkinson Road, Harmon, and one parcel in Hamilton Township, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Janet M. Widolff to Amy M. Widolff, Andrew J. Widolff, Daniel J. Widolff and Elizabeth Ann Widolff, 2219 Shaw Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Steven B. Conner and Sandra M. Conner to Andrea L. Conner and Lauren L. Gura, 123 W. Brown St., Franklin Grove, and 110 E. Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, $0.

Jeffrey J. Gascoigne and Jane M. Gascoigne to Rachel E. Gascoigne and Nathan J. Gascoigne, 420 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $0.

Orville F. Fry to Jeremy S. Fry and Jennifer L. Graham, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Helen J. Adams, deceased by heirs, to David P. Mayer and Lorraine K. Mayer, 15810 E. Holcomb Road, Lindenwood, and one parcel in Lynnville Township, $183,334.

Scott W. Roberts and Ellie L. Roberts to Richelle L. Lumpkins, 310 W. Aplington St., Polo, $136, 500.

David M. Byrdand Giselle Urrina Lopez to Dennis J. Riley and Eileen Shields, 708 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $216,000.

Tina Barnhart to Laura A. Schultz, 6 W. Lincoln, Mt. Morris, $73,000.

Grant Armbruster to Finch Funeral Home Ltd., one parcel in Mt. Morris Township and one parcel on East Hitt Street, Mt. Morris, $43,000.

Susan J. Wright to Joshua Anderson and Valerie Anderson, 306 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $163,000.

Kim A. Olsen and Christina L. Olsen to Parker J. Taylor, 404 E. Colden St., Polo, $80,000.

Lee Robert Russell-Brown and Dana Katheryn Russell-Brown to Crystal Prosser, 2416 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $365,000.

J&W Properties Co. To Rebecca S. Hazzard and Adam K. Hazzard, 132 W. Second St., Byron, $365,750.

Charles W. Clothier and Kristine K. Clothier to Richard Cook and Allison Cook, 430 E. Dixon St., Polo, $243,000.

Victoria Porter, deceased by heirs, to Judy E. Hagemann, 621 Cranbrook Lane, Mt. Morris, $215,000.

Thomas D. Mahoney and Angela L. Mahoney to John D. Zuber and Amanda R. Bordner, 662 W. Illinois Route 64, Oregon, $207,500.

Seed Real Estate LLC to Darren Diedrich, 115 Sunnyhill Dr., Davis Junction, $219,500.

Derek E. Canfield and Nicole Canfield to Nicholas D. Newman, 200 and 206 N. West St., Chana, and one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $190,000.

Israel TJ Akins and Kristen E. Akins to Gary Sasscer and Michaelene Sasscer, 4590 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $114,000.

Gary L. Sasscer and Michaelene L. Sasscer to Israel TJ Akins and Kristen E. Akins, 3028 W. Ranch Road, Leaf River, $349,000.

Richard L. McQuality Jr. to Rockford MHC LLC, two parcels on River Drive in Byron, and one parcel, $155,000.

Stanton L. Lewis, Leroy Stanton Lewis and Cheryl L. Lewis to Melinda J. Hellyer and William C. Hellyer Jr., 3400 E. Whitaker Road, Byron, and one parcel on Whitaker Road, Byron, $500,500.

Steven E. Witmer to Edward C. Vock, one parcel in Woosung Township, $960,000.

Marisol Martinez Esparza to Alexis M. Brooks-Larsen, 401 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $130,000.

Bryan E. Lamb and Dawnmary Lamb to Samantha Jo Bradley, 2001 N. Silverthorn Dr., Byron, $215,000.

Laura A. Bradford and Laura L. Bradford to Wanda L. Macklin Revocable Trust, 1208 Scott Ave., Rochelle, $237,900.

Ashley M. Ambeau to Joshua D. Burright and Derrick Irvin, 7981 W. Penn Corner Road, Polo, $189,000.

Skyler C. Martin to Blackhawk Martin Land LLC, 895 S. Blackhawk Road, Oregon, and two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, $0.

Skyler C. Martin to Blackhawk Martin Land LLC, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Skyler C. Martin to Blackhawk Martin Land LLC, one parcel in Rockvale Township and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $0.

Skyler C. Martin to Blackhawk Martin Land LLC, two parcels in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Lynn E. VanVickle and Paul E. VanVickle to Lynn E. VanVickle, trustee, Lynn E. VanVickle Trust, Paul E. VanVickle, trustee, and Paul E. VanVickle Trust, 5513 S. Beebe Dr., Rochelle, $0.

Robert Kessen, Abigail Kessen and Austin Cook to Robert Kessen and Abigail Kessen, 520 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $0.

Donald L. Reed to Towner K. Reed, 3447 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, $0.

Derek E. Canfield to Dwight R. Canfield, trustee, Ruth A. Canfield, trustee, and Mach 1 Trust 1010, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $0.

Shirley Henson-Gilbert to Megan Little, 909 N. Arrowhead Lane, Oregon, $0.

Patricia A. Davis to Eric R. Davis, 340 E. Blackhawk Dr., Byron, $0.

Eric R. Davis to Eric Ryan Davis and Velvette C. Davis, 340 E. Blackhawk Dr., Byron, $0.

Trustee deeds

Daniel Heng, trustee, John G. Heng Trust and Cordelia M. Heng Trust to Vase LLC, 401 Fair St., Oregon, $36,000.

Melanie Alexandrine Madsen, trustee, and Melanie Alexandrine Madsen Family Trust to Muhamet Ajvazi and Anna M. Corcoran, 838 W. Mix Lane, Oregon, $350,000.

Jerome G. Dunbar, trustee, Jan B. Dunbar, trustee, and Jerome G. and Jan B. Dunbar Joint Tenancy Trust to Laura L. Bradford, 1309 Northlake Court, Rochelle, $233,000.

Executors

John V. Young, deceased by executor, to Raymond Moncue, 838 W. Mix Lane, Oregon, $123,000.

Deeds in trust

Timothy P. Kyker, to Timothy P. Kyker, trustee, and Timothy P. Kyker Revocable Living Trust, 6753 S. Lowell Park Road, Dixon, $0.

Timothy P. Kyker, to Timothy P. Kyker, trustee, and Timothy P. Kyker Revocable Living Trust, 604 N. Adams Ave., Polo, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Gregory A. Todd and Laurie E. Todd to Kaylee J. Smith and Nathan J. Todd, 410 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.

Brent E. Alberts and Jennifer L. Alberts to Alberts Family Trust, 8585 N. Yellowstone Dr., Byron, $0.

William R. Fisher to Paula J. Fisher-Mullins and Billie Jo Miller, 206 Rum Court, Dixon, and 209 N. Tamarack Dr., Dixon, $0.

Ami E. Watson to Melissa L. Inman, Alec J. Seebach and Hayden R. Inman, 1054 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Ryan E. Poulter and Taylor P. Poulter to Alexander William Warren and Courtney Marie Warren, 103 S. Benton St., Tampico, $190,000.

Richard S. Cook and Allison Cook to Adrian Amezola, 802 W. 11th St., Sterling, $112,000.

Angel Montes Cardenas and Maria Dejesus Montes to Jasey M. Green, 1509 Avenue I, Sterling, $97,000.

Kelby J. Hartman, Tyson H. Kullerstrand and Kara Kaye Kullerstrand to Nicholas B. Vanderleest, 7971 Ogden Road, Lyndon, $225,000.

Industrial Development Commission and city of Rock Falls to Midwest Disposal LLC, one parcel on East 17th Street in Rock Falls, $15,000.

Andrew Miller Trucking LLC to Andrew K. Miller, one parcel on Scott Street in Coleta, $0.

Richard G. Bound, Tammy L. Shaner and Berneice M. Bound Estate to Richard G. Bound, 308 Park Ave., Prophetstown, $0.

Lara Whetsel to Paul and Sally Timmons, 2104 12th Ave., Sterling, $140,000.

Community State Bank to Liven Holdings LLC, 502 E. Second St., Sterling, $55,000.

Candi K. Kuehl to Ethan Jay Medenblik and Shanna Rae Medenblik, 407 W. Winfield St., Morrison, $114,900.

Joshua D. Naylon, Alura Naylon, formerly known as Alure Grindrod, to Ryan P. Gruetzmacher, 601 Second Ave., Sterling, $124,000.

Fannie Mae, also known as, Federal National Mortgage Association, to Shawn McKenna, 107 E. Fourth St., Lyndon, $12,000.

US Bank to Codtey Albright and Brooke Albright, 1817 Third Ave., Sterling, $127,700.

David Coventry and Chery Coventry to Judith K. Turney, 704 Milnes Dr., Morrison, $117,000.

Joseph Regenwether and Abby L. Regenwether to Eric Maloney and Cilia Maloney, 202 N. 10th Ave., Albany, and one parcel in Albany Township, $315,000.

Collin L. Goshert and Chelsea Goshert to Ciara L. Garza, 1309 Riverview Road, Sterling, $180,000.

Doyle D. Fullington to Grant and Denise Snow, 508 Third Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

JDS Business Group LLC to Austin Jones, 1009 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $75,000.

Christine L. Roberts, formerly known as Christine L. James, to Dennis and Judy Goossens, 812 10th Ave., Erie, and one parcel in Erie Township, $130,000.

Sandi Hartje and Peter B. Hartje to Samantha T. VonBusch and Jeremiah Catalano Reilly, 911 E. Second St., Sterling, $250,000.

Christine Alvarez to Christopher Ohaver and Jennifer Alvarez Ohaver, 706 W. 10th St., Sterling, $42,000.

Phillip T. Peugh and Amber L. Peugh to Rock River Establishments LLC, one parcel on North Humphrey Avenue in Rock Falls, $13,500.

Julie A. Schroeder Ranz and Ted Ranz to Haley N. Ellis, 1719 19th Ave., Sterling, $155,000.

Phyllis Conklen to Four Rudes LLC, 1100 Charles St., Rock Falls, $70,000.

Greg A. Huizenga and Abigail K. Koch Huizenga to Greg A. Huizenga Trust and Abigail K. Koch Huizenga Trust, 1329 15th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Dustin D. Johnson and Jeanie Marie Johnson to Robert Young and Lauren M. Young, 715 N. Lawerence Lane, Prophetstown, $155,000.

Janice E. Graszer, now known as Janice E. Adams, to Timothy J. Bush and Patricia A. Bush, 6450 Henry Road, Erie, and two parcels in Fenton Township, $300,000.

Mike Mihalios Inc. to the city of Sterling, 414 E. Third St., Sterling, $46,000.

George M. Tuft and Kimberly Tuft to Danny L. Miller and Pamela L. Miller, 28909 Surrey Dr., Sterling, $240,000.

Quit claim deeds

Miguel A. Vazquez to Jacinta M. A. Vazquez, 505 Avenue D, Rock Falls, $0.

John Beiler and Janet Beiler to April R. Ramirez, 611 16th Ave., Sterling, $128,000.

Eric Bontz to Stacey Bontz, 1100 Locust Dr., Rock Falls, $0.

Richard Kendall Wood to RKW Rental Properties LLC, 1004 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, 412 W. Fourth St., Sterling, 909 W. Sixth St., Sterling, 404 Sixth Ave., Sterling, and 722 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Albert E. Benson to Albert E. Benson Jr. and Casey J. Juarez, 1507 17th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Doyle D. Fullington to Grant and Denise Snow, 1013 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

Haley A. Teske to Devin G. Teske, 3303 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustee deeds

Fredric R. Wendl Trust and Judy A. Wendl Trust to Judy A. Wendl Trust, Fredric R. Wendl Trust, Fredric R. Wendl Family Trust and Judy A. Wendl Survivors Trust, 12700 Moline Road, Erie, $0.

Leonard B. Mellinger Trust and Darlene Mellinger Trust to Emily Birr, 1205 E. 16th St., Sterling, $124,000.

Vickie M. Williams Family Trust and Breton W. Williams Family Trust to Vickie M. Williams, 1230 10th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Kevin J. Seydel Trust to Eric Horton and Candace Kimm, 7745 Kelly Court, Erie, $123,000.

Maureen Manwaring Trust to Jurevitz Family Farms LLC, one parcel in Erie Township, $14,540.

Rock River Housing Trust and Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Colin Hans, 10114 Bristle St., Rock Falls, $250,000.

Trust deeds

April R. Ramirez and Janet K Beiler, trustee, to Janet K. Beiler, 611 16th Ave., Sterling, $128,000.

Executors

Alan R. Gravert Estate to Jeffrey Cledon, 402 Maple Ave., Morrison, $173,000.

Richard D. Vegter Estate to Steven N. Eggemeyer and Jean H. Eggemeyer, 108 Prospect St., Morrison, $119,500.

Deed

Robert H. Hollaway and Joyce A. Hollaway to Robert H. Holloway Trust and Joyce A. Hollaway Trust, 19523 Pennington Road, Sterling, $0.

Robert H. Hollaway and Joyce A. Hollaway to Robert H. Holloway Trust and Joyce A. Hollaway Trust, four parcels in Hopkins Township, $0.

Robert H. Hollaway and Joyce A. Hollaway to Robert H. Holloway Trust and Joyce A. Hollaway Trust, one parcel in Jordan Township, $0.

Richard Kendall Wood to Richard K. Wood, trustee, and RKW Trust, 1410 11th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Cheryl Sanders to Cheryl Sanders Trust, 303 W. Miller Road, Sterling, $0.

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp. And Kayleen Terrock to Newrez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, 904 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office