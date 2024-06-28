Reagan Run 5K: Fun Run is celebrating its 23rd year

Runners fire out of the gate Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the start of the 23rd annual Reagan Run in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — On Saturday, July 6, the Dixon streets will buzz with excitement as the Reagan 5K annual Kids’ Fun Run kicks off, setting the stage for the much-anticipated Reagan Run 5K at 8 a.m.

The Fun Run is celebrating its 23rd year. It was started in 2001 by Amy Boss and Kara Grot, who led the efforts for many years. The first year boasted 126 entries, with 108 finishing. Since then, it has grown in leaps and bounds. Since 2022, Advance EMS of Dixon has been the proud major sponsor of this event. The business has also participated in the Reagan 5K by being present at the finish line should any participants need assistance.

Little runners aged 9 and under can participate for free. The race begins at the corner of Eighth and Hennepin, right by the historic Reagan Home. It commences with a celebrity starter encouraging the children to stretch and get ready. Faces will light up with anticipation as they wear their race bibs, prepared to dash through the streets following the pace car to lead their way. Safety is paramount, and parents and strollers are welcome to join alongside the young racers.

The race begins precisely at 7:30 a.m. The course stretches 6/10 of a mile, winding through Dixon’s charming neighborhoods. The finish line awaits at Haymarket Square, where cheers and applause will echo. Along the way, participants will see words of encouragement in chalk and will run across the finish line with colorful flags, bubble fun and a blow-up arch. Medals, goodie bags and refreshing treats await the participants, celebrating their determination and spirit. Each year is a little different, hoping to add some extra fun for the participants.

Pre-registration is encouraged; the first 100 registrants will receive a free T-shirt. It’s first come, first served. The event has grown steadily, with over 200 kids participating last year. It is more than just a race – it is a community celebration promoting health and fitness and inspiring future 5K runners.

This event could not be possible without the help of a group that includes friends, BorgWarner colleagues, and the Dixon High School volleyball team, and of course our other supporting sponsors: Advance EMS of Dixon, Boss Carpet One, KSB Hospital, Exceptional Dentistry, BorgWarner Dixon, Rock River Endodontics, Grot Imaging, and Dixon Family YMCA.

For more information about the race, visit the event website, www.reaganrun.com, or call Deb at 815-535-8141.