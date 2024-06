Crews work at the scene of a downed power line Tuesday morning at the corner of North Galena Avenue and East Fellows Street in front of Sterling Federal Bank in Dixon. (Brandon Clark)

DIXON — Nearly 400 homes in Dixon are without power Tuesday morning after an electrical line was reported down at the corner of North Galena Avenue and East Fellows Street in front of Sterling Federal Bank in Dixon.

ComEd officials said the report came in at 7:53 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m., crews were working to restore power. A ComEd spokeswoman for media inquiries said the cause of the power outage had not been determined.