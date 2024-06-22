Steamer Stop breaks ground in Fulton

Adim (middle) and Sanela Dzeldini (right) talk about how great the Fulton community has been to work with. The pair is opening an electric vehicle charging station and convenience store called the Steamer Stop. (Payton Felix)

FULTON — Steamer Stop, a Red E branded electric vehicle charging station and convenience store, broke ground Thursday morning at 1615 Fourth St. in Fulton.

The station will feature dual ports, adapters to fit different cars, and fast charging so drivers can get “up to 80% charge in 15 to 20 minutes,” Red E Vice President of Operations Anthony Cacaj said in an interview with Shaw Local.

These features are solving two of the biggest problems electric vehicle drivers face: inaccessible fueling stations and longer fueling times. Typical charging stations can take upward of an hour to reach a full charge and electric vehicles come with different connectors, which require a specific adapter, Cacaj said.

A full charge can cost anywhere between $26 and $50 depending on what the owner sets the price at, he said.

Steamer Stop is the first of its kind in the area.

“A lot of people who have never passed through will end up in Fulton because of the charging station,” the owner, Adim Dzeldini, said.

The station will be part of the Red E network and the Ford BlueOval Charge network. It will also be searchable on Google and Apple Maps.

Dzeldini and wife, Sanela Dzeldini, are co-owners of the new charging station and noted how great the community of Fulton has been to work with.

“Steamer Stop is born today because of all the help from the people here today and the people in this community,” Sanela said.