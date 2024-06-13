Discover Dixon, other Sauk Valley organizations awarded B2B grants

Joe Bonnell accepts the award for Business of the Year for Bonnell Industries on Friday, April 5, 2024, during the Discover Dixon Best of Dixon Awards. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Discover Dixon, the Lee County Industrial Development Association and the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce are among the 151 grant recipients from Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Back to Business Local Chambers program, according to a news release.

Discover Dixon, also known as the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, was awarded $13,697.89; LCIDA, $50,000; and the SVACC, $5,942.18. Grant award amounts were determined by total annual revenue declines between 2019 and 2020 as reflected on tax returns, according to the release.

The B2B Local Chambers program is intended to provide additional support for local chambers of commerce that experienced negative economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be used by chambers to market and develop the area, “provide small businesses with professional development, and more to support small businesses and entrepreneurs while bolstering economic development,” according to the release.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our growing economy. The 151 grantees announced today will amplify our efforts to help small businesses who may have been overlooked by previous pandemic aid efforts access the necessary marketing and development resources they need to thrive,” Pritzker said.

All Illinois organizations of businesses and professionals that have an annual revenue of $1 million or less, are dedicated to improving the economic climate and business development of the community in which they are located and experienced a negative economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic were eligible. Each eligible organization received a grant as long as it submitted proper documentation.

Since the onset of the pandemic, DCEO has allocated $1.5 billion in pandemic-related support for businesses.