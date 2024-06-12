Eyes on Enterprise in the Sauk Valley: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Dixon

Water Castle Car Wash broke ground Tuesday, June 11, 2024 as one of the latest businesses to start building at the Gateway project site in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Water Castle Car Wash

A Water Castle Car Wash, which broke ground in the Dixon Gateway development site last week, will host a celebratory ground-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13. The property, located at 1661 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, is fenced off as contractors begin laying water lines. Developers expect the car wash to be open on Dec. 15, 2024, Dixon city manager Danny Langloss said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Water Castle Car Wash opened its first location in Freeport in 2020. The company features three types of washes, “Royal,” “Knight” and “Squire,” and hosts a member club where members can pay a monthly fee in exchange for a once-a-day wash.

Sierra Rill, manager of Jersey Mike’s in Dixon, will make sure your sub is fresh and tasty for their opening on Wednesday. (Alex T. Paschal)

Jersey Mike’s

A Jersey Mike’s is opening within the Dixon Gateway development site off Interstate 88 on Wednesday, June 12, at 1677 S. Galena Ave. The sandwich shop is the first to open in the multi-tenant building that will also include an LA Nails, a T-Mobile and a cannabis dispensary.

The new Casey’s in the Gateway project is up and running Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The station has both gas and diesel pumps available. (Alex T. Paschal)

Casey’s Gas Station

A new Casey’s Gas Station opened at 1751 S. Galena Ave., off Bloody Gulch Road, on Friday, May 31, after breaking ground in late December 2023, according to Langloss.

It was the second business, the first being Chipotle, to open in the Dixon Gateway development. The development also includes a multi-tenant building, with Jersey Mike’s, T-Mobile, LA Nails and a cannabis dispensary; a child care center operated by the Dixon Family YMCA; a Fairfield Inn by Marriott, which broke ground on May 29, 2024; and a Water Castle Car Wash. Four approximately 1-acre sites remain open for new development.

