Dixon homeowners recognized for beautiful properties

The home of Delmar (left) and Nicole Miller (right) was selected as one of the May honorees of the Beautify Dixon recognition program. (Provided By Paula Sherman)

DIXON — Four Dixon homeowners have been selected the May honorees in the Beautify Dixon recognition program.

Beautify Dixon, the face of Discover Dixon’s beautification committee, aims to promote and encourage community members to take pride in the appearance of their community by hosting monthly town cleanups, creating corner gardens at cross streets and recognizing beautiful properties through an awards program.

The recognition program, which runs from May until October, selects a home from each of the town’s quadrants – southeast, northeast, southwest and northwest – on a monthly basis.

For May, the homes of Jeff and Sara Farley, Mike and Mary Grubic, Delmar and Nicole Miller, and Deb Bowers were selected by the committee.

Each month, the committee will recognize the four winners on its Facebook page, award them with an official Beautify Dixon yard sign and send postcards to residents who have put forth extra effort in their properties.

“Over the past two years, hundreds of postcards have been sent to thank the homeowners for their work,” Paula Sherman, a member of Discover Dixon’s beautification committee, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

Residents can nominate neighbors who spend time sprucing up their yards and making exterior home improvements.

“[The homeowners’] hard work benefits the entire community and hopefully spurs others to follow suit,” Sherman said.

The program seeks out homes and yards that are tidy, well maintained and feature eye-catching landscaping with flowers, bushes and/or trees. Judging factors include overall appearance, tidiness and neatness of the front and side of the property with visually eye-catching curb appeal through color and texture.

In the future, the committee plans to expand the program to include featured businesses as well, Sherman said.

For information, visit Beautify Dixon’s Facebook page or email nominate@beautifydixon.com.