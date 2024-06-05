Dixon firefighter honored for 26 years of service with the department

Chief Ryan Buskohl (left), of the Dixon City Fire Department, presented Deputy Chief David Lohse with framed firefighter memorabilia Monday, June 3, 2024, in honor of his May 10 retirement. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — Deputy Fire Chief David Lohse of the Dixon City Fire Department was honored for his fire services career during the Dixon City Council’s regular meeting Monday, June 4.

Lohse retired May 10 after 26 years of service with the department and 32 years of working in emergency services. He began in the fire service as a volunteer firefighter in the Franklin Grove Fire Protection District. He was hired onto the Dixon City Fire Department on May 2, 1998. He was promoted to lieutenant in May 2008, captain in November 2009 and deputy chief in June 2019, Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said.

“Throughout his career, he’s maintained a commitment to constant improvement for not only himself but the emergency service as a whole,” Buskohl said.

Lohse has served as an instructor at the Illinois Fire Service Institute; implemented MABAS Division 38 of Lee County and served as president for eight years; built a county hazmat team and acquired funding from grants to provide equipment and training; developed the department’s drone program; and previously served as president of the Dixon Firefighters Association Local 1943.

Buskohl presented Lohse with framed firefighter memorabilia. Nate McCoy, president of the Dixon Firefighters Association Local 1943, gave him a retirement axe.

