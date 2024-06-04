Whiteside County lands $1 million public health services grant

ROCK FALLS — Whiteside County will receive more than $1 million to administer public health services to communities in western Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District announced in a news release Tuesday that the county will receive $1,045,348.

“Communities across western Illinois deserve access to affordable and reliable health care,” Sorensen said. “With these critical investments coming to Whiteside County, we are working together to make sure our neighbors, regardless of how much money they make, get the health care they need. In Congress, I will always fight to bring tax dollars back home to support working families.”

HHS awarded the grant as part of its Health Center Cluster program. The Whiteside County Health Department operates as a Federally Qualified Health Center, which provides services to families of all backgrounds, regardless of their ability to pay.

“As an FQHC, we provide valuable resources with a focus on our most vulnerable populations,” said Cheryl Lee, the Whiteside County Health Department’s public health administrator and chief executive officer. “At Whiteside County Community Health Clinic, we provide medical, dental, behavioral health, medication-assisted treatment, psychiatric, and oral surgery services. We will be adding optometry services later this year.”

“It is through the HRSA funding as an FQHC that we are able to provide these services to our community. We are thankful for the opportunity to receive these funds and serve our community,” she said.