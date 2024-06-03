Motorcycles ride into Fulton for 35th annual Blessing of the Bikes

Stoney Vock of Savanna rests on his motorcycle in downtown Fulton on Sunday, June 2, 2024, just prior to the start of the annual Blessing of the Bikes. (Charlene Bielema)

FULTON – One by one, hundreds of motorcycles rolled into downtown Fulton on Sunday afternoon for the annual Blessing of the Bikes.

Joined by bicycles, golf carts and even a little red trike, riders lined two blocks of Fourth Street waiting their turn for a blessing from officiants Randy Hornung of Freeport and Marvin Starzak of Savanna, also known as Pops and Gator, respectively. Hornung and Starzak are with the Christian Motorcycle Association.

Motorcyclists line the 1100 block of Fourth Street in Fulton on Sunday, June 2, 2024, for the annual Blessing of the Bikes. (Charlene Bielema)

Just before the event’s 1 p.m. start time, Steven Goff and Bobby Lucy, both of Clinton, Iowa, were settled in waiting for the blessings to begin. It was Goff’s first time at the event.

“My dad, he’s part of a group. He comes all the time. That’s why I’m here,” Goff said.

Bobby Lucy (from left), Jessi Everson and Steven Goff get ready for the Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in downtown Fulton. (Charlene Bielema)

Lucy has been attending for the past six years and said he returns every year for the “freedom of the bikes, the scenery and the vibes.”

Zander Halverson, 12, of Fulton, was waiting just down the street, eager to have his minibike blessed. Parked next to his dad’s motorcycle, this was his second year at the blessing. He was busy checking out other motorcycles in line to be blessed.

Zander Halverson, (seated) checks out a 1987 Cobra Speedster at the Blessing of the Bikes in downtown Fulton on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The bike is owned by Fulton resident Bud Rose (standing second from left). (Charlene Bielema)

In its 35th year, Blessing of the Bikes got its start in 1989 in Fulton when the Rev. Arley T. Downie blessed motorcycles in the driveway of the home of his daughter, Jules Meiners. The event grew as more riders sought to have their motorcycles blessed for a safe riding season. Sponsored by ABATE (A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education) of Iowa District 21, the event raises funds and canned items for the local food pantry.

Before the blessings began, Meiners listed the names of riders who had died in the past year, Brooke Byam sang the national anthem as a giant flag flew overhead and Bill Gillespie, assistant coordinator of ABATE, urged riders to join that organization and listed some legislative issues under discussion.

“I wish every one of you a very, very safe riding season,” Meiners said.