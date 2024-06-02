Baseball: Newman closes season with 25 wins, first Class 2A trophy

Members of the Newman baseball team pose with their Class 2A fourth place trophy on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

PEORIA – Playing on a team with just two seniors that relies heavily on a number of underclassmen, Newman Central Catholic senior Isaiah Williams praised the season the Comets put together this year.

“If you were to tell me at the beginning of the year that we were going to go to a 2A state finals,” he said, “with the young team that we had, I would have told you, you were crazy.”

[ Photos: Newman vs. Wilmington ]

The Comets were crazy enough to make it happen.

Newman finished 25-6-1 after falling 4-0 to Wilmington in Saturday’s Class 2A third-place game at Dozer Park in Peoria. It is the first state trophy in 2A for Newman after placing third a year ago in 1A.

Wilmington’s Kyle Farrell (10-0) threw a four-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks as the Wildcats (28-2) kept Newman at bay.

Newman sophomore starter Evan Bushman (11-1) gave up two runs (one earned) before Brendan Tunink took the mound for the last three innings, allowing two earned runs.

Newman pitcher Brendan Tunink lets go of a pitch against Wilmington during the Class 2A third place game on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

The Comets felt fortunate they were even able to hit the field one last time together after rain was expected on Saturday. It held off until after the game was done and they received their trophy and medals.

“We just wanted a chance to compete one more time as a group and as a team and family,” Newman coach Kenny Koerner said. “It was nice for Brendan and Isaiah, the seniors, to get that last game in. ... Even though we didn’t win the game today, we were excited to get a chance to compete.”

Despite the games this weekend not going their way, Koerner said it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.

“I think we got everything we could and the kids gave us everything they could all season long,” he said. “I thought the kids competed well today. With baseball, sometimes you hit the ball hard and it just doesn’t drop.”

Newman’s best shot to get on the board came in the fifth inning with two runners in scoring position, but a flyout ended the opportunity. Five Comets were left on base Saturday.

Newman pitcher Evan Bushman fires a pitch to Wilmington during the Class 2A third place game on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Koerner, coaching his fourth year with the team, was proud of his first class.

The Comets have compiled four straight sectional titles, two state trophies and 81 wins the last four years.

“This year, jumping up to 2A, I don’t think anybody thought we were going to make the run we did,” Koerner said. “It’s a testament to the kids. Again, I think we got everything we could have out of those kids this year. And we just ran into two really good teams at the state tournament.”

Koerner praised his two seniors, Tunink and Williams, for contributing to a winning culture.

“They’ve been tremendous for the program and set the standard for Newman baseball,” he said.

Tunink in particular has given the younger players added reason to play their best. Professional scouts were often at the team’s games to watch the Notre Dame commit.

“You’re playing pretty much the last two years in front of a Major League scout, right, out looking at Brendan,” Koerner said. “I think they grew up a lot and they ran into some adversity this year.”

Tunink said it felt good to play one last game for the Comets.

“I wish we could have won the last game,” he said, “but still being down at state, it’s truly special to be out here for one last time with these kids.”

Tunink said the hard work will stand out when he thinks about the last four years.

“We never got down on ourselves really. We just stuck through it and battled every game,” he said. “That was really cool to watch the whole team just go through it together.”

Being able to accomplish so many firsts for the program has been special for Tunink, who sees a future that remains bright for the team.

“Just keep working hard,” he said. “If you can dream it, go do it. There’s a bunch of young and special kids on this team. They just need to start working hard if they want to do it, and I think they can do it.”

“Just the fact that them at their ages are able to perform at such a high level,” Williams said, “the sky’s the limit with them.”