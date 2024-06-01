Third annual Dixon Pride fest set for June 15

Rachel and Bill Lendman, of Dixon; Arianna Galvan, of Rock Falls; and Andrea Canas, of Dixon, pose for a photo in front of a rainbow-colored wall of flowers during the second annual Dixon Pride Fest. The free, family-friendly event took place at Page Park in Dixon on June 17, 2023. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

DIXON — Organizers of the third annual Dixon Pride are preparing to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with thousands of people in just a couple weeks.

Dixon Pride is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, at Page Park, located at 1 Page Park Drive, Dixon. The festival starts at 2 p.m. and activities will run until 10 p.m.

“You can support your community, whether as a member of the LGBT community, or an ally of our community,” Sauk Valley Pride President Andrew Glasscock said of why people should attend. “It also represents diversity in our community. It’s a fun event for families. All are welcome to attend.”

Pride festivals are events celebrating the self-acceptance, achievements, overcoming obstacles and legal rights of LGBTQ+ people. LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer and/or questioning, plus other sexual and gender minorities.

Dixon Pride is organized by Sauk Valley Pride, a nonprofit organization formed in 2022 after the city’s inaugural event.

Winnie Tomman, 5, of Sterling, left, and Iris Osenberg, 5, of Dixon, dance with streamers while music plays at the second annual Dixon Pride Fest. The free, family-friendly event took place at Page Park in Dixon on June 17, 2023. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

“Years ago, Pride was always the last week in June and you’d go to the big city,” Glasscock said. “Over time, things have changed and smaller communities represent the LGBT community as well as big cities and larger communities … as we see more acceptance and equality nationwide.”

More than 4,500 people attended the 2023 Dixon Pride – twice the number that attended in 2022 – and they’re anticipating at least 5,000 will come this year, Glasscock said. That kind of community support is amazing, he said.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Glasscock said. “The numbers don’t lie. Over 4,500 people coming, it’s obvious that we’re seeing support [from the community], as well as businesses and vendors that want to support our event as well. Every year’s just going to get bigger and better.”

The emcee of Dixon Pride will be Barbara Busch Light. She is a native of the Sauk Valley area, Glasscock said.

Activities scheduled at Dixon Pride include music by DJ Wayne from 2-3 p.m. and by the rock band Invisible Cartoons from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be two drag shows – one from 3-5 p.m., and another from 8-10 p.m.

The later drag show will feature a special guest from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Glasscock said.

About 100 vendors – including 13 food vendors – will be located around the event space, he said. Vendors include merchants and nonprofits.

Admission to Dixon Pride is $5; children 12 and under get in free.

Dixon Pride organizers still are seeking volunteers to help out, Glasscock said. If interested, message the Sauk Valley Pride Facebook page or email dixonpridefest@gmail.com with your name and phone number, he said.