Franklin Creek Conservation Association announces summer solstice gathering on June 22

FRANKLIN GROVE — The Franklin Creek Conservation Association will host a summer solstice gathering at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Franklin Creek Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road.

The event features food and Celtic music. Food stands will open at 5:30 p.m. The music will be performed at 6:30 p.m. by Turas and bagpiper Mike Wilcox. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on.

Participants can wear Celtic attire. A best Celtic outfit award will be presented. Participants can bring their own beverages.

Tickets cost $20. To purchase tickets, call or text 779-251-0312, 815-440-4035 or 815-440-4016.

The association also is accepting photo entries for its 2025 Franklin Creek calendar photo contest. The photos will be used in the Franklin Creek Conservation Association’s 2025 calendar.

The pictures must be taken at the Franklin Creek State Natural Area or the Franklin Creek Headwaters. Participants can take photos of wildlife, Franklin Creek State Natural Area or Franklin Creek Headwaters landscapes, and people at the park.

The winner will receive a free calendar copy. The calendars will be available for purchase at the grist mill and local businesses. The proceeds will benefit the association.

The photos must be submitted by Monday, July 1. To submit an entry, email engage@franklincreekconservation.org.