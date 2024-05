Chad "Goose" Hudson (right) and Josh Pope, both of Sterling, were two of the several hundred motorcycle riders who took part in the Blessing of the Bikes in downtown Fulton on June 4, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON – Abate of Iowa, District 21, will host the 35th annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, June 2, in downtown Fulton.

The blessing begins at 1 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be a beer garden, vendors and a 50/50 raffle drawing.

Organizers are asking those who attend to bring a canned good to be donated to local food pantries.