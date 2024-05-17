Dixon man, 89, charged with sexually assaulting child

DIXON — A Dixon man has been arrested on charges accusing him of sexually assaulting and abusing a child.

Richard O. Snider, 89, was arrested Thursday, May 16, and charged with one count of sexual assault of a child using force, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and two counts of grooming, according to a Dixon Police Department news release and Lee County court records. Snider was taken to the Lee County Jail.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. May 29. Snider will remain in the Lee County Jail, according to court records.

The Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center and Department of Children and Family Services are assisting with the investigation.