Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces citation numbers from distracted driving campaign

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that it issued 22 citations for hands-free device law violations, along with five seat belt citations, one speeding citation and one other citation for a moving violation during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

Deputies also issued 16 warnings for various offenses.

“Driver distraction is a persistent issue in Lee County that often has life-altering consequences,” Chief Deputy Derek Ranken said. “Issuing a citation is a proven way to get motorists to pay attention or pay the price. Distracted Driving Awareness Month may be over, but we will continue our efforts to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior.”

The sheriff’s office joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for the enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.