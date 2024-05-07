May 07, 2024
Clean & Green clean-up event is this weekend in Sterling

By Shaw Local News Network
Sterling City Council

STERLING – The city of Sterling’s annual Clean & Green drop-off event will be May 10 and 11 at the Sterling Public Works Department, 1605 Ave. L/W. LeFevre Road.

The event is open to Sterling residents in city limits. A current photo ID will be required. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11.

Items accepted for drop-off include nonhazardous bulk waste such as bikes, dried paint, furniture, mattresses, old/broken lawn equipment, tires (a maximum of four per resident), used motor oil, appliances, brush, metal/tin and car batteries.

Acceptable e-waste items are:

  • cable receivers
  • computers (mouse, keyboards, desktop, laptop, netbook, notebook, tablet)
  • digital converter boxes
  • DVD players and recorders
  • fax machines
  • monitors
  • portable digital music players
  • printers
  • satellite receivers
  • scanners
  • small-scale servers
  • televisions, which need to be intact
  • videocassette recorders
  • video game consoles
  • cellphones
  • portable digital assistants
  • computer cable
  • zip drives

Items that will not be accepted are household trash, explosives, household cleaning supplies, items containing mercury such as fluorescent bulbs, lawn/pool chemicals, smoke detectors, spray paint cans and hazardous materials.

Call the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority at 779-348-7425 for any hazardous waste disposal needs.

Call the public works office with any questions or concerns at 815-632-6657.

