Sterling man charged with soliciting, possessing child sexual abuse images

MORRISON – A Sterling man has pleaded not guilty to six charges accusing him of soliciting/possessing images and videos of child sex abuse featuring minors younger than 18 and one younger than 13.

Brenden C. Stanley, 18, of the 600 block of Fourth Ave., was arrested April 25 on a warrant served by Illinois State Police.

According to Whiteside County court documents, he is charged with one count of solicitation of child abuse sex images, moving depiction by computer, a Class X felony. A second count is a Class 1 felony charge accusing him of solicitation of child sex abuse image, photo. Both are alleged to have occurred Jan. 11. The two counts were filed in connection with an alleged victim who is 14, according to court documents.

The third and fourth counts, both Class 2 felonies, accuse him of possessing child sex abuse images, moving depiction by computer video, on Jan. 25. Count five accuses him of possession of child sex abuse photos, a Class 3 felony, on Jan. 25. Counts two through five are in connection with a victim younger than 18, according to court documents.

Count six is a charge of possession of a child sex abuse image, photo, a Class 2 felony, on Jan. 25. That count alleges a victim younger than 13.

Stanley appeared in Whiteside County Circuit Court on April 26, when he entered his not guilty plea. He is demanding a speedy trial. He was not detained but has been ordered to have no contact with anyone younger than 18, with the exception of younger siblings. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. June 3.

Stanley is represented by public defender James Fagerman.