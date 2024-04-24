April 24, 2024
Sterling woman charged with theft of more than $50,000 from elderly woman

By Kathleen A. Schultz
court gavel

MORRISON – A 54-year-old Sterling woman is charged in Whiteside County court with financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft, which are punishable by four to 15 and three to seven years in prison, plus restitution, respectively.

According to the charging document, on March 24, 2022, Jessie L. Freeman, “while standing in a position of trust and confidence,” took control of more than $50,000 but less than $100,000 of the woman’s SENB Bank account.

The charges were filed April 12, and Freeman has a hearing June 10.

