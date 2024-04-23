Fulton officials considering whether to hire public safety officer

Construction is underway on an addition at Fulton City Hall in Fulton. (Anakin Weston)

FULTON — Fulton officials are considering whether to hire a public safety officer.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Fulton Police Chief Nick Neblung proposed hiring a public safety officer, a civilian position dedicated to the enforcement of city ordinances. Responsibilities would include enforcing grass, trash, automobile and parking ordinances, and assisting at car accident scenes, according to Neblung.

Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens discussed how this position would necessitate the adoption of a building code, possibly the International Property Maintenance Code. The motion for the ordinance is to be discussed at the next meeting.

“I’ve always been a proponent of having a community service officer,” Neblung said. He previously has submitted multiple proposals to institute the role.

In addition to the potential hiring discussion, the City Council awarded the bid to CTI, of Davenport, Iowa, for audio/video equipment at a total cost of $45,248. The purchase is part of the city’s ongoing project to renovate and add onto Fulton’s City Hall and Police Department to create more storage space and upgrade technology.

The city last year planned to renovate a portion of the building; however, when wet spots and black mold were discovered in a wall dating to construction in the mid-1990s, city officials decided to replace the affected portions with new walls. Construction also includes new flooring.

Construction is being completed by Eissens Construction & Roofing Inc. and is expected to be finished in the fall of this year. The city has budgeted an estimated $300,000 for the project, and expected to spend anywhere from $45,000 to $50,000 for new technology that will allow the city to video stream meetings, according to city business manager Tammy Garibay.

Electrical and heating, air-conditioning and ventilation work will be underway within the coming week, as will work on the windows.

In other business: