Dixon police investigate dumpster caught underneath Dixon train bridge

Dixon police closed state Route 52 for about an hour the morning of Monday, April 8, until this garbage bin could be removed. (Photo provided by the Dixon Police Department)

DIXON – The driver of a Midwest Disposal garbage truck could be cited after the dumpster box on his truck became lodged Monday under a train bridge over U.S. Route 52/Galena Avenue near Anchor Road in rural Dixon, police said.

U.S. 52 was closed for about an hour, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Dixon police officer Ryan West said. Midwest removed the dumpster; no one was injured and the bridge was not damaged.

Dixon police are not releasing the man’s name until they decide what to charge him with, which is when it will become public record, West said.