Timber Lake Playhouse announces performance opportunities, workshops for youths

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse will again offer a variety of workshops and classes in the arts this summer as well as performance opportunities for youths ages 6 to 18.

“I’m very excited to see the interest in our summer programs,” said TLP Executive Director Dan Danielowski. “Our youth production of ‘Matilda, Jr.’ last season was so successful that we’re offering these types of opportunities again this summer.”

The High School Theatre Intensive runs from July 8-27. This workshop is for high school actors, singers, dancers, technicians and other creatives. Participants will gain the tools necessary to perform on stage, help produce shows at their school, and ace college auditions. During the workshop, high school students will produce and perform in the all-area high school musical production of “Ride the Cyclone, High School Edition.”

“Ride the Cyclone” chronicles the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir whose lives are cut short in a freak accident aboard a rollercoaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other – the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived. “Ride the Cyclone” will be performed July 23-27. The cost of the workshop is $200.

TLP’s Next Stage Junior Theatre will produce “The Lion King, Jr.” from July 1-6. There will be no performance July 4. “The Lion King, Jr.” features classic songs from the Broadway musical and animated feature film, including “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “He Lives in You” and “Hakuna Matata.” Young performers will also get the chance to learn a wide range of new theatrical skills, such as mask-making and puppetry, encouraging them to explore this story with creativity and pride.

All youths will audition and be cast in a specific role during the first week of the workshop. They will then learn songs and choreography, build sets and props, and perfect their parts during the workshop. Participants will receive instruction in vocal technique, acting, stage movement and auditioning. This workshop and production runs from June 17 through July 6 and is open to youths ages 5 to 18. Cost for this production workshop is $100 and includes script and T-shirt.

One of the most popular of the TLP workshops is the Children’s Theatre Workshop. This summer, TLP will be holding two sessions of the CTW, on July 6 and Aug. 3. The class runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The July 6 workshop concludes with a ticket to the matinee performance of “The Lion King, Jr.” Cost for the Children’s Theatre Workshop is $50 and it is open to children ages 6 to 12.

Scholarships are available for TLP’s summer workshops. Visit the TLP website or contact the box office at 815-244-2035 to inquire about applying for a scholarship.

Also available are classes aimed at students as young as 3 years old. TLP has partnered with The Virtual BabySitter’s Club to give our patrons full access to all artistic and creative virtual sessions for kids ages 3 to 12. These sessions are conducted by professional performers from Broadway and beyond in a live, interactive virtual experience.

TLP Reads is a series of books read by Timber Lake Playhouse actors and teaching artists. Partner teachers from around the country use these videos as part of their reading curriculum. The series is also available for parents to use with their children. These books are targeted for primary and elementary reading levels.

Timber Lake Teaches is a series of instructional videos designed to empower the emerging musical theater performer. With classes that both develop your technical skills and encourage you to infuse those skills with your individuality, it’s about leveling up in a way that feels true to yourself. Getting into a show at every level can feel like an additional skill set and working professionals will walk you through those aspects. Whether you want to improve simply for the love of performing or turn your passion into a career, Timber Lake Teaches can help you on your path.

Visit the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org to see the list of classes available this summer, or call the box office at 815-244-2035 for additional information. Registration is open now and can be done online or through the box office.